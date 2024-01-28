V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

V Technology Stock Performance

VCHYF remained flat at $21.84 on Friday. V Technology has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

About V Technology

Featured Stories

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

