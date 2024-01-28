V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
V Technology Stock Performance
VCHYF remained flat at $21.84 on Friday. V Technology has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.
About V Technology
