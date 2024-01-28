V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Williams Trading

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Williams Trading in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,588,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. V.F. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

