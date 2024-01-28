Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the December 31st total of 704,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Uxin Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of Uxin stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.48. 33,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,521. Uxin has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Uxin will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
