Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Up 2.1 %
USNZY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 34,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.01.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile
