US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Stock Position Lifted by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,727 shares during the period. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TBIL remained flat at $50.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 522,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $50.10.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
