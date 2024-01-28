US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Stock Position Lifted by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,727 shares during the period. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBIL remained flat at $50.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 522,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.