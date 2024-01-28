US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Up 28.6% in January

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTWO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 56,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,270. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTWO Free Report ) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

