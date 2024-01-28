US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Up 28.6% in January

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTWO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 56,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,270. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $49.56.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.
About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
