Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UVE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $492.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 177.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 41,017 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,957,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2,125.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 92,706 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

