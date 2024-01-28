United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Barclays

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $542.31.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded down $20.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $630.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,655. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $658.51.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $5,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.