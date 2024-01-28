United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.30. 2,818,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,548. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

