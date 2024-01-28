United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UCBI

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 366,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.42%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.