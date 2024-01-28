United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

United Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

UBCP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.32.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $41,767.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,273 shares in the company, valued at $870,908.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Bancorp news, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $201,647.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $211,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $41,767.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,908.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,529 shares of company stock valued at $63,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 108.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

