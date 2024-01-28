Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $237.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.50. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.



