Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.67.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.28 and its 200 day moving average is $222.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

