Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.39. 2,493,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

