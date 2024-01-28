Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $240.39. 2,493,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

