Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.60 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.23), with a volume of 219959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.10 ($0.23).

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £19.18 million, a P/E ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.76.

About Union Jack Oil

(Get Free Report)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.