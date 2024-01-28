Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 44.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 1.6 %

UL stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.