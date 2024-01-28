Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Up 47.6% in January

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,686,800 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 3,175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNPSF remained flat at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

