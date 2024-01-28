Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Up 47.6% in January

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,686,800 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 3,175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Uni-President China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UNPSF remained flat at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $0.91.
About Uni-President China
