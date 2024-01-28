Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $528.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $528.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $493.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.00. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.