UBS Group Increases Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $81.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NYSE TXT traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,680. Textron has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Textron will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

