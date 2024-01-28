Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of UBSFY opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Articles

