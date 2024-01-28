Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE TWLO opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $207,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,559,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 1,644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Twilio by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

