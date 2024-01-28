Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TGI. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

TGI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. 517,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 2.80.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,532,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after acquiring an additional 339,502 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Triumph Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Triumph Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 943,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Triumph Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 707,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

