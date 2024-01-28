Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

TREX opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60. Trex has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 395,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 51,079 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 3,743.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Trex by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

