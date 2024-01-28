TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TravelSky Technology Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of TSYHY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. 4,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.75. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $22.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.
About TravelSky Technology
