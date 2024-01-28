TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TravelSky Technology Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSYHY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. 4,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.75. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $22.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

