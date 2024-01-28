Tradewinds LLC. Sells 609 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 3.0% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE WMT opened at $164.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $1,503,866.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,395,556.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

