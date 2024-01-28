Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.