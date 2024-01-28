Tradewinds LLC. Has $292,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tradewinds LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.