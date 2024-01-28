Tradewinds LLC. Acquires New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,782,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

Hershey stock opened at $190.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.80. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

