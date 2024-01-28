Tradewinds LLC. Acquires 577 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.11. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.