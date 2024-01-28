Tradewinds LLC. Acquires 4,723 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after buying an additional 1,626,056 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $58.48 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

