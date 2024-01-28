TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TopBuild worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

BLD traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $366.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $184.50 and a fifty-two week high of $383.23.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

