TomoChain Price Tops $0.74 (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. TomoChain has a market cap of $71.26 million and $3.55 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

