Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $266.86 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $266.86 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017368 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00017620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,254.92 or 0.99937696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011299 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00202142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,559,447,724.272491 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02703287 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $12,016,709.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

