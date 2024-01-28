The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 105,727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. 6,289,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.