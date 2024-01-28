The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after buying an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. 6,289,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

