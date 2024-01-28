The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.0% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 17.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 59,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

DIS stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,812,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

