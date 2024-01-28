The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD opened at $61.15 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

