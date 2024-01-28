The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,851 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 36,056 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 903,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after buying an additional 143,326 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208 over the last three months. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.3 %

SMG stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

