The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lowered by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.3% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.14. 8,356,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

