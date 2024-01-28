The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 245,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,356,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

