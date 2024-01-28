The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,038 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

PG traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $156.14. 8,356,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

