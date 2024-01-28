The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.33 on Friday, hitting $355.30. 3,177,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

