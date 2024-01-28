The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $52.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of RYTM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 581,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

