The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $402.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $377.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $392.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

