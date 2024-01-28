The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $731,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $271,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 94.3% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,025,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533,362. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

