The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Lowered by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.82. 1,157,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,983. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.57 and a 200 day moving average of $291.44.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.