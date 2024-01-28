The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $855,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 117,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3,123.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $81.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.