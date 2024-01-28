The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Increased by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Boeing were worth $71,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

BA stock opened at $205.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.83. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

