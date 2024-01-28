The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,110,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 15,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AES Price Performance
NYSE:AES opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $27.71.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AES Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AES
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in AES by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AES by 6.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AES by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.